Blog: Temps Drop Soon. More Pesky Rain!

There was some rain, but this last weekend was also pretty good at times. The temps warmed to the 60s and 70s yesterday with cooler temps north of the metro.

High Temps Yesterday

There were a few spotty showers in the morning, but the afternoon was pleasant. Today we have a warm front in the region, and the forecast is tricky because of it.

Regional Weather Map

Temps started off in the 60s and 50s this morning. Temps were rising a bit through the mid morning.

Temps This Morning

Temperatures will climb a bit more, and then they will fall this afternoon. We’ll be in the 50s and 60s this afternoon.

Forecast Temperatures

By the early evening temps will be in the 40s and 50s. There will be scattered rain showers at times, but it won’t be a washout.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Most of the rain should be light, but it could be moderate in spots. Rain will wrap up by the evening. We could see about a quarter of an inch of rainfall before it ends.

Tonight and tomorrow’s forecasts are much simpler. We’ll clear out tonight with lows in the mid 30s. Then tomorrow we’ll have fair skies with high temps in the mid 40s. There will be a few showers on Wednesday. The models disagree on how far north the rain will get. For now I’m calling for a low chance for some showers with a higher chance over North Carolina.

GFS Model (Wednesday)

Basically there will be an area of low pressure that will pass to our south on Wednesday. High temps will at least rise to the 50s. We’ll be dry and cool on Thursday with highs in the 50s. Unfortunately, next weekend looks chilly. DRY…but chilly. I’ll go into more detail on that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler