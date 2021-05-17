Blog: Temps Back Above Average Soon.

When you look at this image. You would think that it’s been pretty chilly lately. It’s a 2 week high temperature history:

High Temps Last 2 Weeks

while it has been below average for most of the last 2 weeks, it has actually been pretty nice for temps. It is also nice that the humidity has stayed low. This last weekend was nice. Highs were in the 70s both days, humidity wasn’t bad, and we had a good amount of sunshine. However, this week we are going to start heating up. We’ll finally rise back above average by Wednesday as temps hit the 80s.

A few days ago the models had Monday (today) as the wettest day in a while. Then each day they backed off the rain chances a little bit more. So now today is looking pretty good. High pressure is to our northeast. However, there is a stationary front to our west.

Regional Weather Map Tomorrow

I think the models didn’t handle the moisture (or lack of it) very well. Also, I think they thought the front would be right on top of us. The front will likely drift a little closer to us this afternoon, but it won’t be close enough to deliver much rain. So now I’m only calling for some isolated showers. High temps will be in the low-mid 70s. There may be a few upper 70s inland. Surface winds will be out of the east at 5-10mph. Water temps are near 60 or in the low 60s. So it will be a bit cooler near the shore.

Tomorrow high pressure will edge closer to us. It will be another nice day. We’ll be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. There will still be a light easterly wind.

By Wednesday we’ll start to have more of a southerly breeze. Between that and fair skies the temps will finally return to the 80s.

Forecast Temps Wednesday

We’ll warm up even more later this week. Highs will be in the 80s Thursday and Friday. I’ve got mid 80s for now, but it’s possible that we could be in the upper 80s on those days. We’ll likely stay warm going into next weekend. There’s not much rain in the forecast. I’ll talk more about next weekend in tomorrow’s weather blog.

I found an interesting article this morning about a change in the world’s weather. A recent study that was published in the “Environmental Research Letters” has shown that the stratosphere is shrinking. The stratosphere is the 2nd vertical layer of the atmosphere that has warming temperatures with height. This warming basically comes from the Ozone layer. It starts about 8-10 miles (10-12km) up. We live below that layer in the troposhpere. That is where nearly all the weather happens, and it’s also where thunderstorms form. Some of the strongest storms can grow to near the height between the 2 layers (The tropopause). If the troposphere layer keeps growing and the stratosphere layer keeps shrinking, then theoretically storms could reach higher heights in the future. That’s not good. Think larger hail, stronger downbursts, etc. Also, this could affect satellites and their trajectories. It could even affect GPS. Here is the article with more information: Shrinking Stratosphere.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler