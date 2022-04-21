Over the last couple of weeks we had some chilly temperatures with a brief warm spell.

High Temperatures Last 2 Weeks

I was a bit surprised when I saw this graphic this morning as to how many days were well below average. However, when I think about it we have had a cool Spring so far. A few days ago we talked about how Easter was cooler than last Christmas and New Years.

Today we’ll start a warming trend, and it doesn’t look like we’ll have any chilly air returning any time soon. High pressure is sliding offshore. This is finally allowing the wind to turn out of the south.

Regional Weather Map

We have a lot of sunshine this morning, and we’ll have some clouds building in from the west this afternoon.

Tower Cam

With the light south wind temps will be able to reach near 70 degrees later today. We’ll still be dry.

Forecast Temps Today

There’s no doubt that we’ll have some great outdoor weather!

Outdoor Forecast

One bummer though is that the pollen levels are rising too. So tree pollen is high today and grass pollen is pretty much in the high category.

Pollen Forecast (Today)

I did notice that due to the recent cool spells that my warm weather grass hasn’t really come in yet. However, the cool weather grasses are coming in nicely like the fescues. Pollen level will increase a little more tomorrow as we warm up again. High temps tomorrow will run in the low-mid 70s. We’ll be mostly sunny. There will be a cool front moving in later in the day, but it won’t have any big effect on the weather. The wind will turn out of the northeast during the afternoon, but we’ll stay dry. This will make for a tricky forecast on Saturday. The front is going to stall out near our region. Our forecast model keeps us on the warm side of the front. However, other models keep us on the cooler side. Here is what Future Trak shows.

Forecast Temps Saturday

Notice the cooler pocket in the Northeast down the Mid-Atlantic. So a difference of about 20 miles in the front location could make the difference between upper 70s to near 80 or low 70s. I’m calling for low 70s for now, but I’ll be happy to increase before then. Either way it should be nice out.

I am confident that we’ll have more warming on Sunday and Monday. High temps will be near 80 degrees. We will be dry through that time. We’ll have a cold front move in next Tuesday. That will bring us our first chance for some rain. For now it’s a low chance though. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: