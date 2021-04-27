Blog: Tasting Early Summer!

We are going to get a taste of early Summer weather over the next 3-4 days. It will be time to fire up the grills and get some barbecue going.

We started off the day with lots of sunshine and temps in the 50s.

Tower Cam This Morning

Temperatures started rising fast by the mid morning. Some temps were already above 60 degrees by 8:30am. We have an area of high pressure to our south. There is a southwest wind developing.

Regional Weather Map

This pattern will set up over the next 3-4 days.

Heat Flow Map

So today our high temperatures will rise up into the low-mid 80s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine. The wind will be southwesterly at 10-15mph. There could be a few gusts to 20.

Outdoor Forecast

It should be comfortable outside with the breeze and the dryness. However, the tree pollen levels are high, and grass is moderate to high.

Tomorrow we’ll start off milder in the morning. Lows will be in the 60s. We’ll go up from there during the day. High temps will be in the upper 80s.

Temps Tomorrow

The record is 93 set back in 1957. We’ll have fair skies through the day with a continuing southwest breeze. We’ll have a near repeat on Thursday with some subtle differences. The Humidity will be higher. So there will be a few more clouds. High temps will be in the upper 80s with possibly a few 90s inland/south. The wind may also pick up a bit more.

A cold front will move into the region on Friday. This will bring us some scattered showers and storms. The models handle the front differently. The GFS has a line of showers and storms developing through the day. Meanwhile the Euro just has a few showers in the morning, and that’s it. For now I’m siding with the GFS and going with a high of 79 degrees. I’m hoping for the rain to wash out the pollen. Plus, the lawns and plants could use some water by then.

Either way we’ll cool down and dry out next weekend. Highs will be in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. We’ll be in the 70s and partly cloudy on Sunday. There may be a few showers over the southern Outer Banks on Sunday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler