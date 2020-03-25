Blog: System Creates A Wet Wednesday. Warmer Weather Is On The Way.

This morning was a mess (again). We had an area of low pressure that was moving east along a stationary front. The low was right on top of the region this morning, and that created a large area of rain.

Regional Weather Map

Up until about 8am we picked up about 0.5″ – 1.5″.

Rain Totals Since Midnight

The low will move offshore today, but a lot of moisture will wrap in behind the system. So scattered showers will continue all the way into the late afternoon and early evening.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

We could see another half inch of rain. Some could get up to another inch, but that should be limited. Winds are turning. They will be out of the northeast, north, then northwest today. They will run at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. Temps will top off in the 50s with a couple of 60s over the Outer Banks. The breeze, clouds, and scattered showers should keep most of the temps in the 50s through the day. We’ll start drying out later this evening. Winds will gust out of the north at 25mph.

Tomorrow the low will be long-gone out to sea. High pressure will build in. We’ll have a lighter onshore wind, but it will be out of the north/northeast. So high temps will be in the 50s near the shore with 60s inland.

We’ll warm up nicely on Friday. Winds will be more southerly. We’ll have partly cloudy skies. So high temps will rise to the 70s.

High Temps Friday

The good news is that we’ll stay warm this weekend. High temps will be in the 70s on Saturday. We’ll be near 80 on Sunday. There may be some isolated to scattered showers, but there should be a lot of time without any rain. So you should be able to get out and enjoy the warm weather. We’ll cool down a little early next week. Highs will return to the 60s.

Everyone be safe out there. My heart goes out to all the families in the area. Especially the ones that have lost their jobs. At least there will be some nice outdoor weather for families to get outdoors for a while.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler