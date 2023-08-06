Today’s August humidity was just an appetizer for what’s to come Monday. Temperatures in the low 90s should feel like 105°+ in a few locations, then by sunset, scattered thunderstorms race into the region.

Heat Advisories are issued for parts of the southside and the majority of northeast North Carolina until 7pm Monday. Heat index values could reach 107° – stay hydrated and avoid the heat if needed.

A breaking line of showers and storms approaching the region Sunday night will fade, but can still through the region a late night shower or two. Generally things should be quiet through the night with temperatures holding in the 70s.

Monday begins very muggy as the dew points climb further. Under plenty of sunshine, highs in the 90s will feel close to 105°+. An approaching cool front will march into the region by the end of the day, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Stay weather aware Monday evening, some of these thunderstorms could very well be strong to severe. Heavy rain and damaging wind could accompany them.

By Tuesday, the cold front will move offshore and we’ll eventually pull in some dry air. Look for plenty of summer sun with highs near 90°. Towards the end of the day, the west-northwest breeze slowly cuts down the humidity. Briefly for the day on Wednesday, conditions should be more comfortable with lower humidity. Enjoy it, because we’ll be quick to get back to summer humidity and daily rain chances by late week.