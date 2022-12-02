We’ll be a little warmer today after a very chilly start. Most areas started off in the 20s and 30s this morning. Some frost was also reported.

A decent day today with highs in the mid 50s. If you’re going to Yorktown for the tree lighting or Ghent tonight we should have nice weather.

A cold front approaches on Saturday with scattered rain showers expected. Most of the rain will fall in the morning and early afternoon. and should move out as we head into the late afternoon. That’s good news for many of the events happening this weekend including the VA Beach Christmas Parade and the tree lightning in Newport News Saturday evening.

Sunday – a colder day can be expected in the wake of the front. We’ll see highs only in the 40s! Sunshine will return but it will be cold.

Another weather system moves into the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered rain showers are once again likely. Up and down temperatures will also occur over the next 5 days as we see these fronts bring milder temperatures into the area with the SW winds we see ahead of the fronts before cooler weather returns.

Some models are indicating a return to cooler weather late next week. We could see some wintry weather across parts of Virginia, but it’s too early for specifics. There’s a good chance it could just be rain too if the cooler air fails to move in.

I will say the pattern looks interesting going into December especially mid December. A blocking pattern over Greenland could allow for some cooler air to be in our area and all we would need is the cold air to sync up with that moisture.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

