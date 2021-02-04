Blog: Sunshine Returns To The Region. Milder Temps Too.

It was nice to step out the door this morning and see stars….In the sky. There was some frost on the vehicles, but at least skies were clear and winds were fairly light. The sun was on full display for many as they headed out the door after sunrise.

Sunshine On Tower Cam

The big area of low pressure that has plagued the east coast for days has finally moved out. High pressure is now building in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a lot of sunshine through the day. There will be some high/thin clouds workin in from the west this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the west then southwest. This should allow temps to rise to the upper 40s to low 50s. That will be a big jump from this morning’s lows which were in the 20s and 30s. Tomorrow we’ll have a stronger wind out of the south. Temps will start off milder in the morning. We’ll be in the upper 30s to near 40. We’ll have lots of clouds with rain moving in from the west. This will impact at least some of the morning commute.

Future Trak (Friday Morning)

The rain showers will stick around until at least midday. Then they should taper off through the afternoon. High temps will rise to the upper 50s. We’ll dry out Friday night into Saturday. Some of models suggest that isolated showers could linger for a bit over northeast North Carolina, but they mostly suggest that the majority of the area will be dry. High temps will be near 50. While we will enjoy some mild temps through then, the Midwest will be taking a big plunge in temps during that time.

Temperature Departures From Average

Areas there will be about 30 degrees below average. We will cool down a little here on Sunday (upper 40s), but we won’t be in the deep freeze like the Midwest. We will be cold enough Sunday morning that there may be a brief wintry mix. However, temps will likely be above freezing at the time. Here are the GFS and Euro during that time.

GFS Model (Sunday Morning)

Euro Model (Sunday Morning)

Clearly the GFS model has more moisture pushing northward, but I think there would be more precip on the northern edges of the Euro than is shown here. That would likely be a mix. Either way Both models have the precip as rain showers during the bulk of the day. Then they push out the rain by the evening. If that timing holds, then that will be good news for viewing the big game. High temps will be in the 40s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler