After several days of clouds, rain and just dreary weather we will see a return to sunshine on Sunday.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny across the area. We’ll see highs climb into the low to mid 70s across the region.

Overall, the next several days will be calm and pretty nice with temperatures hanging out in the mid 70s to upper 70s late week as high pressure will be in control.

A front will approach Friday into Saturday, leaving us with some rain chances to end the week and for the first half of next weekend. Temperatures will cool in the wake of this front, with highs the second week of October potentially only in the 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the 50s!

A heads up if you’re traveling along NC 12. Some rough surf/ocean overwash will occur today into Monday around high tide. Especially around the Pea Island Visitor Center That’s a hotspot for ocean overwash along NC 12. You may encounter some water on the roads. If you do, keep in mind this is brackish/salt water and it’s not the best for your car. Go slow and don’t splash other vehicles!

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

