After several days of rain and clouds, sunshine will return to the region Sunday afternoon. Most of the region is starting out dry this morning. Showers in NC will continue to move SE through the next few hours. In the OBX, especially further south- we’ll see rain linger a little longer with showers possible until 1-2 pm.

Over the past couple of days, rainfall totals varied from north to south, with totals ranging from 1-2″ across parts of Southampton County and NE NC, with only 0.5 to 1″ across other parts of Southside. Lower totals were observed across the Peninsula and Eastern Shore.

A breeze at the coast will keep things a little cooler today for coastal areas. Inland spots could rise into the upper 50s to near 60. Winds at times today could gust up to 30 mph especially along the coastline. In the OBX, some higher gusts will be possible.

This NE wind will also continue to create some nuisance tidal flooding across Hampton Roads and the James River through Monday morning. In the OBX, beach erosion and some issues with sand along NC 12 continue to be an issue through early this week especially along and south of the Oregon Inlet area. The S curves and areas near the Pea Island Visitor Center have seen some sand on the road and will continue to see this through Sunday and Monday.

Lots of sun is expected this week as high pressure builds into the region. We’ll see a cool night Sunday night – Monday Night with temperatures in the mid 40s in the metro/along the coast and 30s inland. As the high shifts off our coast, we’ll see a southerly wind helping to bring in warmer temperatures by late week. Some upper 70s to low 80s are expected!

Have a wonderful Easter Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

