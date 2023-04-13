If you enjoyed yesterday, you’ll enjoy today too. Highs will once again be in 80s with a lot of sunshine. A few high level cirrus clouds will move in today from the south, but overall a sunny sky will prevail.

Down in the Gulf of Mexico, we’re keeping an eye on an area of low pressure. This low will move north through the day leading to some scattered showers across the southeast on Friday. By daybreak Friday, scattered showers will be moving through NC and a few will move into VA through the day.

With the clouds, we’ll be a little cooler on Friday and Saturday but still in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity will go up too, so we’ll have to deal with that. I wouldn’t cancel any plans for Saturday, but certainly keep an eye on the radar if you’re going to be out and about.

Sunday will feature lower rain chances through the early morning, but as a cold front approaches late in the day a few more showers/storms will be along it. These will move in late Sunday. A few could be strong across parts of VA and NC but details still need to be worked out.

Water temperatures in the bay continue to climb. We’re now at 60 in some of the tributaries leading into the bay and in the upper 50s in the bay. On average, water temperatures climb to near 60 by late April and early May.

Here’s the current water temperatures as of Thursday morning (4/13/23)

Hope you have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter