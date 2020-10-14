Blog: Sunshine Is Back Across Hampton Roads.

Since we had some quiet weather this morning I though I would do a quick climate update about rainfall. I thought I would show how high above average our rainfall has been lately. I was a bit surprised that we are a tad below average for the month.

Local Climate: Rainfall (Norfolk, VA)

Then I remembered that we had a dry stretch of weather last week, and the month isn’t even half over. We are up for the year by 4.86″ above the average. We are up about 2.7″ since September 1st. We won’t be catching up on rainfall today. Nope! We will have plentiful sunshine.

A cool front is drifting to our south, and high pressure is edging in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a light north breeze today with lots of sunshine. We will be dry with dew points dropping into the 40s. High temps will be in the low 70s. Beautiful! We’ll start off cool again tomorrow with temps mainly in the 50s. However, we’ll warm up through the day. A light south breeze and lots of sunshine will produce high temps in the upper 70s to near 80. This could be about a 30 degree temperature rise for some.

Tomorrow’s Forecast Temps

It will still be dry. So it should be comfortable again. By Friday the south winds increase. We’ll have moisture returning to the region.

Muggy Meter

This will eventually lead to scattered rain showers. They will form during the day ahead of a strong cold front. High temps will be in the low 70s, but temps may fall late in the day. Rain will increase into the evening and overnight.

GFS Model (Late Friday)

There will be a few leftover showers early Saturday morning. Then we’ll dry out over the weekend. High temps will be in the low 60s on Saturday. Then we’ll be in the mid-upper 60s on Sunday. Low temps will be in the 40s and 50s Saturday morning. We’ll be solidly into the 40s on Sunday morning.

Enjoy the great Fall weather!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler