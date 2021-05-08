Blog: Sunshine for Mother’s Day Weekend

We started off this morning with a few isolated showers, but just like that we have cleared out and we’ll have a nice day ahead. A bit on the cool side today but back into the upper 70s tomorrow.

If you like warmer air, Sunday is the better day this weekend! Maybe you need to get some yard work done, or have a picnic planned for your mom tomorrow!

The week ahead is a bit of a roller coaster ride, we’ll have some rain on Monday but that’s also the warmest day of the week! A cold front moves through after that and high temperatures drop into the 60s for much of the week ahead.

Temperature Trend

And if you’re looking for something cool to watch tonight, head outside around 8PM to watch the rocket launch from Wallops Island. You’ll be able to see purple and green vapors as they track wind in the upper atmosphere. Pretty neat!

Rocket Launch

We’ll keep you updated on any changes! And to all of the moms out there- Happy Mother’s Day! After becoming a mom myself, I know how much hard work it takes! But also the greatest joy. Enjoy your day! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka