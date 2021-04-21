Blog: Sunny Morning With A Stormy Afternoon. Then Temps Crash!

This morning’s weather may have been misleading today. It was great as many headed out the door! We had a lot of sunshine with temps in the 50s and 60s. A light south breeze!

Sun On Tower Cam 10 This Morning

However, as we go through the day things will change quite a bit. A strong cold front is off to our west. It will be moving into the region by the afternoon.

Regional Weather Map

It’s so cold that there is still some snow along the front to our north/northwest.

Locally, we’ll warm up to the mid 70s later today with a little bit of humidity as well. Winds will pick up out of the south with some gusts to 30mph. This is the general wind outside of any thunderstorms. By midday there could be some isolated showers inland. However, the rain chances ramp up by the mid-afternoon to 60%. Scattered showers and storms will move in from the west ahead of the front.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Notice that it won’t be raining everywhere. However, those that do get storms could see some severe weather today. We do have a slight risk from parts of the metro up to the Eastern Shore.

Severe Risk

There is a marginal risk elsewhere. Strong gusty winds will be the main threat. There will be some brief heavy rain as well. Small hail will be possible in a few areas. The threat for tornadoes is very low (non-zero), but I can’t completely rule one out. The window for storms is actually pretty small today. One limiting factor is that there is some very dry air moving in as soon as the front arrives. Plus, the humidity isn’t off the charts to begin with. We’ll start clearing out by the evening, and then we will completely clear out tonight. Low temps will drop to near 40 in the metro with 30s inland.

Forecast Temperatures (Tomorrow Morning)

This could allow for some patchy frost inland if the winds die down there tomorrow morning. So bring in the potted plants, and protect some of the sensitive plants. If you don’t do it for tomorrow morning, then you may want to for Friday morning. Frost is more likely that morning as temps in the metro will be in the upper 30s. Low-mid 30s inland.

We’ll be in the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon and low 60s Friday afternoon. Upper 50s is pretty chilly for this time of year. The average high is in the upper 60s. We’ll be dry both days.

We’ll warm up this weekend, but there will be some rain late Saturday into early Sunday. I’ll talk more about that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler