Calm and cool weather is the big story for Sunday and Monday. Highs both days will only be in the 40s!

Overnight, a second quick cold front moved through – helping to bring in more dry and cool air to the region. Lots of sunshine is expected this afternoon and into Monday. That should help a bit – while the temps will be in the 40s with the sun angle getting a little higher through March it will feel a little warmer if you’re in the sun. In the shade, it’ll still feel quite cool.

Through the next few days, a large area of high pressure will slide east from the central US resulting in a return to some warmer temperatures by late week. This high will also help to keep us dry through the early part of the week.

By mid week, a storm system will be developing to our west. A few spotty showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday across the region. Higher rain chances look to arrive by late week and into the weekend with scattered showers likely next Saturday.

An impressive climb in our temperatures is expected towards the end of the week. On average, our first 80 degree day comes around March 26th – but we actually hit 80 already this year back on February 23rd!