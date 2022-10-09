The clear skies and light winds overnight allowed for us to cool down fast. Some of us woke up this morning to temperatures in the 30s! It was warmer near the water, but inland – many locations woke up to some of the coolest temps since early 2022. Below are some unofficial morning lows.

This afternoon expect a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will still be below average, but we’ll be slightly warmer than Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday is also cooler than average, but we start a warming trend on Tuesday and into the middle to late part of the week. Highs by Thursday will be in the upper 70s, as we see a southwest breeze kick in ahead of an approaching front.

Looks like right now that front will bring us about a half an inch of rain. A few isolated storms will be possible too. Drier, and cooler weather moves in behind it- with highs Friday and into Saturday back into the low 70s to upper 60s.

In the tropics, Julia is making landfall this morning as a Category 1 Hurricane in Nicaragua. With the mountainous terrain of Nicaragua, landslides/mudslides are a real concern as is flooding.

The track from the National Hurricane Center for Julia takes it west, and into the Pacific Oceana as a Tropical Storm. If this happens, Julia would be the second named storm this year to cross from the Atlantic into the Pacific basin. Bonnie did so in July and lasted a long time after. So it’s not unheard of by any means – 11 named storms have done it since 1975 – but it doesn’t happen too often. Before this year, the last named storm to do it was Otto in 2016. When this does happen, the storm keeps it’s name.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter