Blog: Sunny but breezy Saturday, increased fire danger

Another front will move through our area on Saturday. Unlike Friday’s front, this one will move through without any rain. It will bring breezy conditions to the area Saturday afternoon.

Wind gusts of 20-40 mph are expected Saturday afternoon – especially along the coast. There is a wind advisory for the Eastern Shore where slightly stronger gusts are expected. The winds will decrease into the overnight, with some gusts of 20 still expected along the coastline.

With the wind and the dry passage of the front helping to bring in drier, cooler air – an increased fire danger will exist Saturday afternoon across the area. Outdoor burning is not suggested. Remember, in VA there is a burn ban that is in effect until 4pm each day this time of the year as well, from Feb 15-April 30th as part of VA’s Spring Fire Season.

We’ve already had a few fires in the area- including some at Back Bay in VA Beach.

Sunday will be a cool day behind the front, with winds out of the NE to E off the water helping to keep us cooler.

Heading into the work week, a decent warm up is on the way. We’ll see temperatures climb back into the 60s. Rain chances return to the area during the week, as an unsettled weather pattern develops. The heaviest rain is expected to our west, across TN and KY where 4-5″ of rain could occur. Here, we’re expecting rain but not that much. Through the week, an inch of rain is possible with some spots picking up a little bit more.

Enjoy the weekend! As always, if you get out and explore this weekend and capture a great weather photo, we’d love to see it. Send it to me on Facebook or Twitter.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews