Going forward we are going to have some pretty typical summertime weather in the region. Yesterday we did get a few summer-type downpours as a cool front moved closer to the region and stalled out.

Heavy Rain Yesterday

Some of the area got briefly dumped on. Some locations had just a few drops.

24 Hour Rain Totals

My weather watcher Barry in Gloucester only had a few drops. I think there was some heavier showers in other parts of Virginia Beach. That reading was from the site at NAS Oceana.

The front is now just to our northwest today. High pressure is farther to the northwest.

Regional Weather Map

We are still on the warm/hot side of the front, but a mix of sun AND clouds should limit how much we’ll heat up today. High temps will rise to the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat index will be in the low-mid 90s.

Heat Index Forecast

We’ll have a light west wind, but may become variable briefly. There will be a few showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. They will be isolated to scattered.

Tomorrow the front will weaken a bit as it hovers near the region. We’ll have high temps in the mid 80s. There will be a little better chance for scattered storms tomorrow afternoon. We’ll be partly cloudy for a while. Then some storms will pop as we heat up.

Future Trak (Friday Afternoon)

High temps will be in the mid 80s, and it will stay muggy.

We’ll have similar weather on Saturday as the front falls apart. Then we’ll heat up Sunday into early next week. High temps will rise to near 90 or the low 90s. I don’t see much rain Sunday into Monday other than some isolated showers or storms. However, temps and rain chances will increase a bit into the middle of next week.

In regional news… Yesterday there was some very heavy rain over parts of western Virginia. There was some terrible flooding that our own meteorologist Ricky Matthews mentioned to me in the mid-morning. They had a few inches in a short period of time, and that area is very hilly/mountainous.

Rain Yesterday Over Western Virginia

That heavy rain runs down those hills, and help to create flash flooding. As I write this blog over 40 people are missing over there. Here is the article with more information: Flooding in Western Virginia.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler