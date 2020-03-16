Blog: Suddenly Outdoors Is Important For Many More.

With the recent bad news about the Coronavirus, many kids and parents are going to be stuck at home for a while. Schools are closed in our region for at least a couple of weeks. Families will have to head outdoors for at least some of the time. (even if it’s in the back yard). Luckily we’ll have some decent weather over the next few days, but they won’t all be rain-free.

Today we have high pressure to the north, but a pesky/weak area of low pressure formed offshore yesterday. Today that system is to our southeast, and it is slowly pushing northward.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, though the latest trend seems to show more clouds than sun. We’ll have some isolated rain showers later this afternoon into the evening. The higher chance for showers will be closer to the coast. We’ll have a northeast wind at 5-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. This will keep high temps in the 50s.

Tomorrow the low will kick out to sea. After some clouds and a few showers in the morning we should have some partial clearing for a bit in the afternoon. However, a cool front is forecast to move in later in the day. So clouds will increase again, and a stray shower or two could move in. High temps will be in the 60s tomorrow with a light west wind. We’ll cool down to the 50s again on Wednesday.

By Thursday a strong warm front will move into the region. Temps will shoot up to the mid-upper 70s. There will be some scattered showers though.

European Model (Thursday Morning)

Then high temps will be in the 80s on Friday. So far it doesn’t look like there will be too much rain that day. We’ll cool down on Saturday to the 60s, but there will be some rain. I’ll talk more about that in tomorrow’s weather blog:

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler