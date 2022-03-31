Get ready for a warm and windy day. Hold on to your hats, and be sure to secure your garbage cans. High pressure is leaving our region. We have a warm front to our north with a cold front closing in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

There is a big area of low pressure over the Midwest, but it is moving more to the north. During the day we’ll have strong southerly winds at the surface. They will increase to 15-25mph. The gusts will be up to 35mph.

Wind Gust Forecast

A few wind gusts between the mid-afternoon into the evening could be up to 40mph or higher.

Wind Gusts This Afternoon

These strong winds will push the high temps up into the upper 70s. There will be a few 80s as well. However, the increasing moisture is going to create a lot of clouds. We’ll only have some isolated showers for a while. Probably up until the mid-afternoon.

Future Trak (Early Afternoon)

Then as the cold front gets closer we’ll have some scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west.

Future Trak (Late Afternoon)

Some of the storms could become strong to severe during the evening commute.

Future Trak (This Evening)

Keep in mind that the timing could change a little as the strong winds could push the storms in/through faster. The main threat from the storms will be strong/damaging winds. Brief heavy rain will be possible as well. There is a lower threat for hail and isolated tornadoes.

Possible Storm Threats

We have a good amount of warmth and humidity at the surface. So that will create some instability. However, there won’t be much cold air aloft. So that will limit the instability to a degree. Plus, we’ll likely have a lot of clouds through the day. That could possibly keep temps down more than forecast. There is a good amount of wind shear. So that will be the main driver for the stronger storms.

After the cold front slides through the region things will calm down. The showers will decrease, and the winds will slowly taper off. Rain totals will vary quite a bit. We could see anything from a quarter of an inch of rain up to a little over an inch. There may be a couple of isolated showers early tomorrow, but we should stay dry for most of the day. We’ll be partly cloudy with a west/northwest breeze. Some of the gusts will be up to 25-30mph, but it shouldn’t be that windy all day. High temps will be in the 60s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll be dry and a little cool on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Then we’ll warm to the mid-upper 60s on Sunday. There may be a few showers in the morning, but for now the afternoon looks dry.

Stay tuned for updates on all of this.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler