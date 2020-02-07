Blog: Strong Storms Yesterday. Strong Winds Today!

We had a line of showers and storms blast through the area yesterday afternoon.

Satellite/Radar Yesterday

The storms caused a few trees to fall in the region between Virginia Beach and Hertford county NC.

24 Hour Storm Reports

There were also some wind gusts to over 50mph (blue dots). The line moved offshore and then we had steady rain following. There were some more storms over North Carolina in the evening. We had widespread/steady rain overnight, but then that moved out by the early morning. As I write this there are some more scattered showers moving in from the west. A couple of these are heavy and may contain a thunderstorm. They will push out by midday. The rain added up in the rain gauges over the last 48 hours. We had about 1-3″ through the region with a few areas getting 4-5″.

Rain Totals

My weather watcher Greg in Currituck, NC reported 5″ this morning. There was standing water in many areas. The strong winds will push the water up a little between the northern Albemarle Sound and southern Virginia Beach. Here was the tide gauge at Dawley Corners this morning:

The water will likely rise a little bit more there today as the wind will be out of the south/southwest until midday. Then a wind-shift will come through turning the winds to out of the west. The first boundary is pushing offshore, but the second boundary is coming in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

Temps have already risen to the low-mid 60s, but when the wind turns it will start to pull in some cooler/colder air that lies to our west.

Temps This Morning

Temperatures will either hold or drop a little this afternoon. The wind will gust to 40mph at times.

Wind Gust Forecast

By tonight we’ll have clear skies and calming winds. We’ll finally dry out. Temps will be able to drop down to the low-mid 30s. So we’ll briefly return to cold/dry conditions. We’ll have fair skies tomorrow with high temps only in the upper 40s. Winds will be lighter and westerly. We’ll be dry and cool on Sunday with highs in the low 50s. Then we’ll be dry and warm on Monday. Highs will be in the 60s. However, more rain returns by Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler