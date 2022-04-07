Yesterday there was another round of severe weather across parts of the Southeast. Georgia was hit particularly hard with several tornadoes reported.

Storm Reports

They had an enhanced risk for severe weather down there yesterday. So the outcome was no surprise. Keep in mind that they had a lot of ingredients for the severe weather there. We will have a few of those ingredients here today, but not nearly as bad. So we do have a slight risk for severe weather in our region.

Severe Risk

There is a warm front slowly lifting north. This will bring some warm and humid air to most of the region. (maybe not so much to areas north and west). There is a cold front to the west along with an area of low pressure. Both of them are moving east.

The wind will be out of the south/southeast at 5-15mph. This will pump in the humid air. We even had fog and lots of clouds this morning. Dew points were rising from the 50s into the 60s. There were also a few heavy showers as the warm front edged up from the south.

Rain This Morning

The showers will taper off from the late morning into midday. They will be isolated to scattered. However, as we get into the late afternoon into the early evening the storms will fire-up and move-in.

Future Trak (late Afternoon)

The storms will impact the evening commute with heavy rain and strong gusty winds. Those will be the main threats.

Future Trak (Early Evening)

There will be a lower threat for hail and isolated tornadoes in the region. Now there will be some instability in the region, but it shouldn’t be too high. There will be some decent wind shear as well. The surface pressure will drop for sure with the low and front coming in. However, there will be a lot of clouds through the day. This could limit some of the heating, and it could (possibly) take a small bite out of the chance for severe weather. We’ll see. On a good note… we need some rain. We haven’t had a lot of rain over the last 10 days.

Rainfall Last 10 Days

There were some nice showers lately, but either they didn’t last too long or the didn’t put down too much rainfall. In the next 24 hours we could see about a quarter to 3-quarters of an inch. Some lucky locations may get over an inch, but I think that will be isolated. The models have been overdoing rainfall lately. So I don’t want to get my hopes up.

Tomorrow the cold front will be offshore, but an upper level low will slowly drift over our region. So we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with some isolated showers possible.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

High temps will be in the mid 60s. We’ll have similar weather for Saturday, but we’ll be more in the low 60s. Then we’ll be dry and cool on Sunday. High temps will only be in the upper 50s. We’ll be milder and dry early next week.

Speaking of dry. I read a recent article about the drought in Texas. The western drought has moved east over the last couple of years.

U.S. Drought Monitor

If the trend keeps up, then it could be tough times for the Lone Star State as we go into Summer. Here’s the article: Texas Drought

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler