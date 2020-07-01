Blog: Stormy Wednesday ahead, with heavy rain possible

I had a viewer on Facebook this morning mention that they needed some rain. They said that got missed the other day by some the recent showers and storms. There are other folks that still need some rain like my weather watcher Jan in Reedville. However, other locations are still soggy and need to dry out in the long term. That’s the case for Donna in southern Virginia Beach. We just finished June (which is a shock to me), and Norfolk ended up below average for rainfall. Take a look:

Local Climate

Keep in mind that there are many other locations that have had a lot more rain. For instance Hatteras, NC had a little over 9 inches last month. Wow! Today we are looking at a good chance for showers and storms to form over the region, but amounts will vary widely. Some may only get a tenth of an inch. others could see a half inch up to an inch. We have a stationary front in the area with a weak low pressure system moving along the boundary.

Regional Weather Map

There is also a lot of humidity in the region. Dew points are in the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds will increase today. There will be some isolated showers during the morning, but scattered showers and storms will fire up this afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Again…heavy rain will be possible. We have a marginal risk for severe weather. So a few strong gusts of wind and some small hail will also be possible. High temps will be in the mid 80s. We’ll have a variable wind at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow the low moves out to sea. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers. Highs temps will be in the upper 80s. It will be cooler near the shore with a light northeast wind.

Then on Friday high pressure will sink in. We’ll be partly cloudy and hot. High temps will be in the lower 90s. We’ll be in the 80s on Saturday for the 4th of July. Skies will be partly cloudy, but there will be a few showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. So far it doesn’t look like anything widespread.

We’ll have updates on that as it gets closer.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler