Blog: Stormy Today, Then Some Great Beach Weather

Today we are looking at some more scattered showers and thunderstorms forming over the region. There is a front that has stalled out just offshore. There is a weak area of low pressure to our southwest that is creeping east along the front.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be mostly cloudy all day. The scattered showers and storms will increase through the afternoon. We could see a few heavy downpours.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

There may also be some marginal severe wind gusts. The clouds and rain should keep temps down a little. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Winds will be variable at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow the low and the front will push east. High pressure will build in. So we’ll have some great weather going into the weekend. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny. High temps will be in the upper 80s. Humidity will be moderate. We’ll be hot and humid on Saturday with highs in the low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy. It should be a good day to go to the beach and cool down. Then we’ll have partly cloudy skies with some isolated pm showers on Sunday. High temps will be in the upper 80s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler