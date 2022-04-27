Yesterday was another warm day that felt like early Summer. However, as expected, a strong cold front came in during the evening and smacked into that warm air mass. Temps dropped fast and winds gusted to over 35mph.

Max Wind Gusts Yesterday

There were some gusts to over 50mph over the water. There were some strong to severe storms, but they moved through pretty quickly.

Rain And Storms Last Night

There were several reports of wind damage. Several trees were knocked down, and there were some limbs blown down as well.

Storm Reports From Yesterday

They had already weakened and dropped to the south by 8pm. Then we just had some spotty light showers overnight. Unfortunately, the rain didn’t add up to much. The heavier rain was so brief that it just didn’t add up in the rain gauge. We only had about 1 to 2 tenths of an inch in the region with a little more in spots.

Rainfall Totals

It was definitely on the low side of the forecast.

Today the front is to our southeast. Well, be cooler, dry, and breezy. High temps will be in the mid-upper 60s this afternoon with a few 70s inland/south.

High Temps Today

We’ll have a lot sunshine, but it will be cool with the breeze. Winds will gust up to 25mph.

Tonight the winds will be lighter out of the north, and we’ll have clear skies. The air will keep drying out. So dew points will drop to the 30s. This will allow the air temperatures to drop to the low 40s over much of the region. However, there will be a few 30s inland/west.

Temps Tonight

So if you live in some of those areas, then you may want to bring in the potted plants just to be safe. Tomorrow we’ll continue with the seasonable chill. While we will have a lot of sunshine, our high temps will only rise to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

This is well below average. We’ll have another breezy day with gusts up to 25mph out of the northwest. It will be another chilly start to the day Friday morning with more lows in the 30s and 40s. We’ll be dry on Friday with high temps still in the 60s.

There will be a warm front to our south on Saturday. It is going to bring some rain showers pretty close to our region.

GFS Model Saturday

So I put in a slight chance for showers just in case that front gets a little closer. It will move northward on Sunday. High temps will finally warm back up into the 70s. There will be a slight chance for a shower as the front lifts north.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler