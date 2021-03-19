Blog: Storms Are Gone. Windy With A Brief Wintry Mix Today.

The storms were rough yesterday and last night. We had numerous warnings during the afternoon and evening. As predicted there were several clusters of thunderstorms that quickly moved from southwest to northeast.

Rain & Storms (Yesterday Evening)

During the evening there were numerous reports of large hail. There were also a couple of wind damage reports.

24 Hour Storm Reports

The wind damage report may have come from a tornado. The National Weather Service will likely go out and investigate that today. There definitely was some rotation at that time. Here is the wind analysis at that time.

Velocity On Radar Yesterday

Based off of what I’ve seen I believe it was a tornado, but we’ll hopefully get the definitive answer later today.

Now all of the storms and heavy rain are gone. The strong cold front that moved through has now dropped to our south. The area of low pressure has moved offshore.

Regional Weather Map

High pressure will edge into the area through the day. The wind between the high and the low will rev up through the day out of the north. Winds will run at 15-25mph. The gusts will be between 40-45mph. Especially near the shore. Some of the gusts could get up to 50mph over the Outer Banks.

Wind Gust Forecast

There could be some ocean overwash along highway 12 today. There will be some minor tidal flooding in the region.

High Tide Sewell’s Point

Most of it will be minor, but there will be some locations with near moderate levels.

High Tide Forecast

The wind will drop a little tonight, but it will drop more tomorrow. the tides will go down as well.

The wind will pull down a lot of colder air. So cold that we’ll have a wintry mix develop from the mid morning through midday hours.

Future Trak (Midday)

Temps will be above freezing though. They will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Ground temps are above freezing. Plus, there is a wet ground. So almost all of this should melt. It’s the mid-upper levels where the temperatures will be cold enough for that mix to form. We’ll dry out this afternoon. We’ll become partly cloudy. Temps may pop back up to the low 40s for a while.

We’ll be dry tomorrow and calmer. We’ll be partly cloudy with high temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. There will be a steady northeast breeze. Then we’ll have some nice weather on Sunday. High temps will be in the 50s with a few 60s inland/south. We’ll be partly cloudy, but there may be some isolated showers along the Outer Banks.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler