The center of Ophelia will make landfall this morning in coastal NC. On the eastern side of the storm, we’ve seen some dry air wrap into it. This was expected to some degree – which is why we thought Saturday at times could be dry for some of us.

On the radar/water vapor imagery you can see the drier air near Hatteras indicated by the brown colors while near the center there is still a lot of moisture indicated by the green and turquoise colors.

Throughout the day today, I expect to still see some scattered rain at times but also some breaks in the clouds. Yes, some sunshine could occur especially in eastern NC and VA where the drier air moves in. Inland areas towards Franklin/Wakefield – we’ll see a better chance of rain closer to the center as it moves north.

In terms of winds, overnight, we’ve seen wind gusts to 30-45 mph in most locations. Higher gusts along the coast.

Throughout the day today we expect to see gusts continue on and off with some gusts up to 45-50 at times.

The wind will shift through the day as the center moves north. This morning, we’ll switch to more of a SE wind. By early afternoon, the wind will shift to more of a south direction and then southwest by this evening.

With the wind switching this afternoon, some flooding will be possible towards Back Bay, the western side of the Eastern Shore and in the OBX on the sound side.

Hopefully you’re nice and dry this morning. Things will improve for Sunday. Have a good weekend.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

