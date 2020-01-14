Blog: Still Wet, But A Possible Pattern Change

This morning we had more heavy rain during the early commute. Showers have come and gone since before dawn this morning. There were even some isolated thunderstorms in a few locations.
The stationary front is still over our region, but it is just a bit farther south than yesterday.
The front will meander around again today. It will create more occasional rain showers through the early afternoon. However, some drier air in the mid-upper levels of the atmosphere will push in from the west during the afternoon. This should taper off the rain showers to isolated. High temps will be in the low-mid 60s in the metro. There will be a couple of 70s over North Carolina, and highs will be in the upper 50s north of the metro. There’s a little wiggle room on that by the way as winds will be variable at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow the front should sink a little more south of the region. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with only a couple of stray showers possible in the afternoon. Highs will be near 60. We’ll be a little warmer on Thursday. There will be some rain showers Wednesday night, but a couple could linger into early Thursday morning. Otherwise Thursday should be dry and mild. Highs will be in the 60s. Then we’ll have some colder/drier air rushing in on Friday. Highs will drop to the upper 40s. That will be back to reality and back closer to average. We’ll warm up a little on Saturday with some pm showers. Highs will be n the upper 50s. Then we’ll cool down on Sunday. High temps will be in the 40s. From Sunday onward I think we’ll have a colder pattern develop for a while. I’m not sure if this is the long-term switch-flip that I’ve been advertising, but it will definitely be a colder/drier stretch. Stay tuned for updates!
Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler