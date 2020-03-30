Blog: Still warm Monday, but a cooler week ahead

Yesterday was very warm, humid, and breezy. High temps were mainly in the 80s.

High Temps Yesterday

We didn’t break any records, but it was way above average of 63 degrees. A cool front moved into the area last night, and that will cool down our temperatures a bit today.

Regional Weather Map

We started with some patches of fog. However, through the day, the dew points will really drop. They have sunk to the 50s so far. They will drop to the 40s this afternoon as the winds pick up out of the west/northwest. We’ll have clearing skies through the afternoon. High temps will be in the 70s. There may be a couple of 80s inland/south.

Tonight, a wind shift will move through Hampton Roads. So winds will turn out of the north. This will pull down some even cooler air. Temps will drop to the 40s and 50s by tomorrow morning. We’ll have increasing clouds Tuesday. Winds will be out of the north at 8-12mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Quite the change from Sunday. There may be some isolated showers at the end of the day, but the bulk of the day will be rain-free.

We’ll have some scattered showers Wednesday morning as an area of low pressure passes to our south.

European Model Wednesday Morning

An independent cold front will also move into the area during that time. High temps will only be in the low-mid 50s. We’ll be dry and cool Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 50s, but if we’re lucky then we may hit some low 60s. We’ll see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler