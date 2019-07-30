Blog: Still Sunny, But That Changes Soon.

We still have a lot of sunshine in the region today. High pressure is still near the region, but it is starting to slide a little bit offshore today. Meanwhile a cool front is slowly marching east over the Tennessee River Valley.

Regional Weather Map

It will be hot and humid again with high temps in the low 90s. There will be some mid 90s inland. The heat index will run up into the mid-upper 90s this afternoon. I’m not expecting any rain as the high pressure zone is still pretty close by. However, tomorrow that system will move a little farther east. The front will also be closer. So we’ll have a lot of sunshine for the first half of Wednesday. Then we’ll develop some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. For now I have the chance for rain at 20%. However, the chance may increase for a time during the evening. High temps will be in the low 90s again, and it will be humid.

By Thursday the front will move into the area. It will eventually stall out over the the region. We’ll be cooler with highs in the upper 80s, but it will still feel like the low-mid 90s with the heat index. The front will hang out over the area from Friday through the weekend. So while it won’t be a total washout, we will have a decent chance for rain each day. The rain chances will greatly depend on where the front sets up. So stay tuned for updates.

There are now 2 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. The first one is near Puerto Rico. It is currently a disorganized cluster of thunderstorms. It is moving to the north/northwest.

Tropical Satellite

It has a low chance for formation in the long term, but it may get closer to the Bahamas and southeast Florida if it holds together.

The other disturbance is over in the eastern Atlantic. It is embedded in a broken string of thunderstorms that is rolling off of Africa.

Tropical Satellite

This has a low chance of formation in the short term, but we’ll see what it does over the course of the next few days. It is moving west. So we’ll have to watch it. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler