Things are looking up for us on Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sun expected throughout the area and a little less wind. We will see a breeze from time to time today out of the southwest, at times getting up to around 20 mph. However, I expect far less wind than yesterday!

Temperatures should climb into the mid 70s across the Southside. A little cooler on the Peninsula and Eastern Shore. In NE NC, we should reach the upper 70s.

As Ophelia moved through the area, winds gusted in many locations above 45 mph. Some of the strongest gusts were in VA Beach and Norfolk.

Rainfall totals varied because of the scattered nature of the bands of rain. Here at the TV station in Portsmouth, we recorded 3.09″ of rain. Here is a list of reports from across VA and NE NC.

Heading into this work week, we’ll see a good amount of clouds, especially Tuesday into Wednesday. A bit of a breeze will return too, as cold air damming or the “wedge” as some call it sets up. This breeze could also push our tides back up starting Tuesday. A few showers will also be possible.

Overall, highs this week should be in the 70s. Showers will occur from time to time. We may have to increase these rain chances as more data comes in.