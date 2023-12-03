We will once again be mild – unseasonably mild on this Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s across the region, thanks to the humid air and a breezy at times SW wind helping to boost our temperatures.

There could be a few rain showers today – but overall I expect less rain than we saw on Saturday.

As we head into the overnight hours, a front will drop into the area. This will shift our wind direction and bring in some drier air for Monday. The sun will return to our region on Monday with temperatures only in the 50s to low 60s across the region.

Monday’s cool down begins a trend that continues through Thursday. On Tuesday, we’ll start off the morning with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. In the afternoon, highs will only rise into the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday – another shot of cool air moves our way as a clipper system moves in, so temps will only be in the 40s! A few showers will be possible Wednesday as well.

Hope you have a great Sunday and week ahead!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

