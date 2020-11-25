Blog: Still Dry Today, But Rain On Thanksgiving!

Today’s weather is looking pretty good across the region, but there are definitely some changes since yesterday. High pressure is sliding offshore, and we have a south wind behind it.

Regional Weather Map

There is a cold front and a warm front to our west. The cold front actually created some strong to severe storms over the deep south last night. We’ll stay dry today, but clouds have definitely increased. This was the view at Norfolk International Airport this morning:

Sun/Cloud Mix This Morning

It will look like this for a good portion of the day. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll go from dry air this morning to some moderate humidity this afternoon. Surface winds will be out of the south at 5-10mph. High temperatures will pop up to the mid 60s.

We’ll have a few showers move in late tonight as the moisture increases even more. Then tomorrow we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a big line of showers moving in.

GFS Model Thursday Morning

There could be a couple of isolated thunderstorms in the morning, but I’m not expecting any severe weather. The warm front will pass to our north early. We’ll have a breezy south wind through the day. This will warm us up to the low 70s during the afternoon. The cold front won’t move through until late in the day. However, some drier air in the upper levels will filter in during the afternoon. Therefore, we should only have some isolated showers between the late afternoon and early evening.

Future Trak (Friday Evening)

So the day doesn’t look like a washout, but the chance for rain is pretty high for a time.

Rain Chances

The front will slowly push offshore on Friday. There will still be some moisture in the region. So there will be some isolated showers in the area. High temps will be in the mid 60s. We’ll cool down and dry out a lot more over the weekend. High temps will be near 60 or in the lower 60s. We’ll have partly cloudy skies.

A big area of low pressure looks to move through the area on Monday. This will bring us a high chance for rain with possibly some scattered thunderstorms. Stay tuned for updates.

Everyone have a good and safe Thanksgiving!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler