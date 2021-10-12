Blog: Still Drizzly, But Drier and Warmer Soon.

Coming into work this morning I encountered nonstop drizzle. It was very wet this morning as a cool/humid marine layer kept filtering into the region. There isn’t a big/powerful system around. This is all from that weak area of low pressure that has been lingering offshore since the weekend.

Regional Weather Map

High pressure is actually to our west, but it’s been pretty stuck since yesterday. Today we’ll have a lot of clouds in the area. The weak low should edge a little farther away. That might allow for a little sunshine to pop out later this afternoon. The sheets of drizzle should turn into more of isolated to scattered pockets of very light precip. We’ll have a north breeze at 8-12mph. It won’t be as strong as yesterday. High temps will stay relatively cool. They will be in the lower 70s.

Tomorrow the low will push just a bit more out to sea. High pressure will edge closer to our area.

Forecast Map Tomorrow

So we’ll have more sunshine Wednesday, and the precip should be isolated. High temps will rise to the upper 70s. After that we’ll have lots of sunshine Thursday and Friday. High temps will warm to the 80s.

Forecast Temps Thursday

In fact, it will probably be about 10 degrees above average on Friday. We’ll stay warm on Saturday with high temps in the mid 80s. We’ll be partly cloudy. However, a line of showers and storms will move in late in the day into the evening. This will be ahead of a strong cold front. It will really cool us down on Sunday. Highs will be near 70 degrees. Humidity will drop like a brick.

Muggy Meter

It will definitely feel more like Fall early next week.

I didn’t talk about the tropics on-air this morning. Luckily there’s not much going on. There are two weak tropical disturbances near the Caribbean. Both have a very low chance of formation in the next couple of days. This is from the National Hurricane Center.

Two Weak Tropical Disturbances (NHC)

We aren’t completely out of the woods when it comes to the tropics, but the activity typically drops off sharply by around mid October. There have been exceptions.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler