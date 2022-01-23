Blog: Still cool Sunday, sunshine much of this upcoming work week

Hope you had a chance to enjoy the snow Saturday. It sure was a beautiful sight across the area. I had the chance to go up in Chopper 10 and see some of it from the air. Check out some of the video here!

Officially, at the Norfolk Airport we recorded 6.2″ of snow. After 0.4″ of snow earlier in the month and a trace on the 16th, our monthly total now stands at 6.7″ according to the National Weather Service. With a high of only 32 degrees at the airport on Saturday, that broke a stretch of 432 consecutive days with temperatures at or above freezing.

Sunday we’ll see more sunshine but temperatures will still be cool. With high pressure just to our west, winds will be light and skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a little more additional cloud cover in the evening.

Into the work week, we’ll be watching as a weak area of low pressure moves along the coast late Tuesday. This could bring a chance of a few rain showers to our area.

There’s already some chatter online about snow chances next weekend after some weather models indicated the chance of another coastal low forming. This far out, it’s impossible to determine with accuracy if a coastal low will develop. We’re in the “first heads up” timeframe right now, where we’ll watch each model run, look at the pattern in the upper atmosphere and look at ensembles to help us forecast. Ensembles are where you take a model run, tweak a parameter a little and run it again to get an outcome. This allows us to see potential outcomes if something like temperatures were slightly different.

Stay tuned for updates as we look at the latest model data and watch the trends! Enjoy your Sunday.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews