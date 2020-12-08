Blog: Blustery Today, But Steady Warming Into Next Weekend.

It was a cold start to the day. Temps were in the 30s this morning, but the wind chills were in the 20s. I heard the wind in my home when I got up. So i knew to bundle up. I wore my Winter coat for the first time this year, and I was glad that I did. It is going to be a dry, chilly, and breezy day. The weather system that brought us the rain and wintry mix yesterday is now far offshore. High pressure is building in form the west.

Regional Weather Map

There is a strong northwest breeze between the 2 systems, and this will continue to pull down some cold/dry air from the Great Lakes. High temps locally will only be in the 40s this afternoon.

Temperatures Today

Notice that there is some pretty warm air over the central U.S. today. That will slowly slide east over the next few days. So high temps will tick up each day until the weekend.

Temperature Trend

We’ll be dry through Friday, but we’ll have more moisture over the weekend. This could bring us a few showers, but I don’t think it will be a washout. I’ll have more details on that tomorrow as it gets a little closer. Until then…bundle up!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler