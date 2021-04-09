Blog: Stationary Front May Create A Few Strong Storms Today.

Yesterday there was a little stronger push of cooler air coming in from the ocean. High temps were in the upper 60s to near 70 in the metro with cooler temps near the shore and warmer temps inland. Winds were breezy out of the east. Today the wind will be more out of the southeast. This will allow the front to drift just a bit more to the north/northeast.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have more mixed temps today with upper 60s to near 70 near the shore. There will be a few 80s inland/south. We’ll be in the mid 70s in the metro.

Forecast Temps

With the front hanging out over the region we’ll only have some spotty showers for the first half of the day. However, there will be scattered showers and storms forming later this afternoon into the evening.

Future Trak (Late Afternoon)

There will be a few strong to severe storms in the area. We have a marginal risk for the metro with a slight risk in some inland locations, but we will be more stable near the shore.

Severe Risk

The main risk is for strong gusty winds. Some isolated large hail will be possible. There may be an isolated tornado in the region, but it is a low chance.

A second wave of showers and storms may move in during the later evening until around midnight.

Future Trak (This Evening)

Some of these could produce some heavy rain and more gusty winds. Rainfall amounts will vary widely. We could see anything from a half an inch up to 1-2″ in some of the heavier downpours.

Tomorrow the warm front will lift to the north of the region. We’ll warm up to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We’ll be partly cloudy with only some isolated showers or storms possible.

We’ll still be mild on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west. This will sweep through late Sunday bringing us some more rain and storms. It won’t be a washout. High temps will be in the 70s. Then we’ll be cool and dry early next week.

Pollen levels are off the charts today. Pine pollen is very prominent, but many trees are producing pollen right now. Grass pollen is moderate and mold is almost moderate.

Pollen Forecast (Today)

If the rain showers do come in, then that will knock down the pollen levels. However, not everyone will get the rain.

In National News… While we have mild temperatures lately, they are in the deep freeze today in Alaska. A recent surge of colder air is producing record cold over parts of the “The Last Frontier”. Wind chills there were expected to reach the negative 20s early this morning. Here is the article with more information: Alaska record cold.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler