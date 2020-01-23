Blog: Starting To Warm Up.

After a chilly start to the day, we are looking at some warming temperatures for the next few days. High pressure is moving offshore, and that is allowing the strong northerly winds to finally push offshore.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a lighter east/northeast wind today. Skies will be partly cloudy for a while, but clouds will thicken up by the end of the day. Other than some isolated showers over the Outer Banks, we are looking at a dry forecast. High temps will reach the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon.

Tomorrow we’ll have more of an east/southeast wind. There will also be more moisture in the region. So skies will be mostly cloudy for the majority of the day. There will also be some isolated showers. At least forecast temperatures are in the upper 50s. We’ll have more a south wind on Saturday as a couple of areas of low pressure move from southwest to northeast through the region. As these systems sweep through, they will create a large area of rain showers. They will start up late Friday night, but the bigger area of rain is forecast to arrive by Saturday morning.

Future Trak (Saturday Morning)

There may be some heavy showers and possibly even a couple of thunderstorms. All of this will move offshore by later in the day.

Future Trak (Midday Saturday)

Temperatures will be great through this time. Highs will be in the low 60s. We’ll cool down a little on Sunday as high pressure builds in, but high temps will still be in the mid 50s. So Sunday is looking pretty good. We’ll be cool and dry early next week. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler