Blog: Spring-Like Today! Then Winter Rushes Back!

Last night we have a line of showers and storms in the region. Rain was pretty heavy for a time.

Rain And Storms Early This Morning

There was even a tornado that spawned along the line near Wilmington, NC that became deadly. A warm front had moved up into our region during that time. We warmed up to the 50s and 60s locally. However, a cool front was started moving offshore between 7 and 9am.

Regional Weather Map

This will cool us down a bit this morning, but temps will bump back up to the 60s this afternoon with 50s from the Peninsula northward. Maybe upper 40s on the Eastern Shore.

Temps This Afternoon

The wind will be up out of the west at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today. So get out and enjoy the warm weather while you can. We’ll be in-between fronts this afternoon. The second/stronger cold front will move through by this evening. There will be some isolated showers as the front passes. Then we’ll clear out tonight and winds will turn out of the north. Temps will drop to the lower 30s. Tomorrow the cold front will drop to our south. We’ll have a lot of sunshine, but high temps will only top off in the upper 30s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll be cold Thursday morning. Moisture will rush back into the region ahead of another area of low pressure. There will be a wintry mix for a time in the morning. More-so to the northwest of Hampton Roads.

GFS Model (Thursday Morning)

However, temps will warm through the day. So this will change over to rain for the viewing area by the afternoon.

GFS Model (Thursday Afternoon)

The European model is very similar, but it has the wintry mix/freezing rain for a longer time over the I-95 corridor. While I think most of our area will be ok, there could be some more brief problems with iciness between Wakefield, Williamsburg, Gloucester, Reedville, and Richmond. Another issue is that the widespread rain may cause some localized flooding. We already have a lot of rivers that are swollen with some minor flooding happening. We could see another 1 to 1.5″ of rain on Thursday. Possibly 2″. So stay tuned for updates on all of this.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler