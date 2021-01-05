Blog: Spotty Showers Today. Watching The Friday Forecast.

Today we are expecting some spotty showers to move into the region, but there will be a much better chance for rain and possibly some wintry weather in a few days.

This morning we actually started with a nice mix of sunshine and clouds.

Tower Cam This Morning

High pressure was moving offshore with a weak area of low pressure sliding in from the west. There was also an upper level low out there.

Regional Weather Map

Our region will see increasing clouds today. There will be some isolated rain showers as well. The high-res models seem to have a few more showers just north of Hampton Roads this afternoon and evening. This includes Future Trak.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

The wind will be light and out of the northwest. High temperatures will only rise to the upper 40s. So keep in mind that it will be damp and chilly during the evening commute. We’ll dry out tomorrow as the upper level low heads out to sea, and high pressure builds back in from the west. We’ll be mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 40s. There will be a stronger northwest breeze at 10-15mph. We’ll be dry and cool on Thursday with highs near 50.

On Friday things get more active. The models are starting to trend towards a solution. The overall pattern is this: An area of low pressure will form to our southwest by the morning. Then it will move just to our south/southeast as we go through the day Friday. It will tap into some colder air, and that will create either a mix or some snow to our west/northwest. By Friday evening the low will start to move away form our region (offshore). Some cold air will wrap in on the backside. This will turn some of the rain in our area into a wintry mix. The models (GFS and European) were split last night, but then they came together a bit this morning. They now both show some light precipitation in the morning. Mostly some showers with a mix to the west. Then they have a cold rain in our region through the day with a wintry mix to the west. By the evening they bring the mix into parts of our viewing area.

GFS Model (Friday Evening)

European Model (Friday Evening)

The Euro does have the wintry mix lasting longer, and so it takes it a little farther east. It’s still to far out to use the NAM model. That will be in range tomorrow.

So there’s still time to watch the updates for this system. The trend is for an evening mix that would likely melt, but it’s possible some isolated areas could see a little snow accumulate. Either way the models are fairly dry and cool for the weekend. Then they are showing something else brewing for Monday. Perhaps a similar (but colder) scenario. That’s still very far out. So stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler