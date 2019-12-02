Blog: Some Showers Linger, But Drier Weather Ahead!

After a wet Sunday we had rain showers linger into the Monday morning commute. It was nasty out. Temps were in the 40s with light rain and a northwest breeze.

Wet Tower Cam This AM

The large slug of rain was along an upper level pocket of energy riding through a larger dip in the jetstream. At the surface the large area of low pressure that was over us yesterday, has now moved into the Northeast. They will have a good amount of accumulating snow up there today that will slow down travelers. We won’t have a complete washout here today, but there will be some more scattered rain showers at times.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll hold on to a lot of clouds through the day, but hopefully the sun will pop out a little bit. We’ll have a couple more rounds of showers coming in from the west/northwest, but there will be breaks in-between. The breeze will stay up out of the west/northwest. We’ll be much cooler than yesterday with high temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.

By tonight we’ll dry out. Low temps will drop to the 30s over much of the area. Then tomorrow we’ll have a good amount of sunshine. High temps will stay in the 50s. We’ll basically stay dry and cool for the rest of the week as high pressure builds in.

Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler