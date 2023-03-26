A cold front is moving through the area this morning. This front will stall to our south this afternoon, leading to some rain chances.

Rain chances will be higher to the south today across NE NC. We’ll see a chance of a shower or two near the state line but the higher chances will be in the OBX and NE NC. Downpours and even a rumble of thunder are possible across areas near the Albemarle.

Highs this afternoon will climb into the 60s for most of the region with a low 70 possible inland towards Wakefield and Franklin. Along the coastline, we’ll see slightly cooler temperatures thanks to an onshore wind. This onshore wind will keep things cooler because of water temperatures in the 50s.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the low 50s. We will see a few showers approach the area during the morning hours. A wet morning commute is likely, especially in NE NC where some heavier downpours could occur.

Heading into the week we will see temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s. A north wind on Tuesday will help to keep highs a little cooler, only in the upper 50s.