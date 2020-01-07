Blog: Some PM Showers Move In. Then A Dry West Breeze!

This morning we had a small area of thick fog develop. It was mainly over Portsmouth and Chesapeake, but also in a few other spots.

There were also some areas of frost as temps were in the low 30s in several cities. However, this will all go away through the day. It will be replaced by increasing clouds and scattered rain showers. There is a weak area of low pressure over towards eastern Tennessee this morning. It will move east/northeast through the day. High pressure is moving offshore.

Regional Weather Map

It will move along a warm front that will edge up-to but not through our area. Temps will warm to the upper 50s to near 60 over North Carolina, but we’ll be in the mid 50s in Hampton Roads and low 50s north of Hampton Roads. (There’s a little wiggle room on that btw). Winds will be variable today. As mentioned, clouds will increase through the early afternoon. We’ll have scattered rain showers arriving by the mid afternoon hours.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

There will be some snow between Roanoke, Staunton, and Washington D.C. However, we will be too warm for any wintry weather. So we’ll have rain moving in between about 2-6pm with a little before and a little after.

Future Trak (This Evening)

The rain will mainly be light and steady, but Future Trak hints at some spots of heavier showers. All-in-all we’ll only have about a tenth of an inch up to a quarter of an inch. The showers will already move out through the evening. We’ll be drying out between 5 and 8pm. We’ll clear out tonight with a stronger west wind developing. There may even be a few gusts to 25mph. The low will move off to the northeast tomorrow. High pressure will build in from the west. We’ll have a strong west breeze continuing into Wednesday. We’ll be mostly sunny, cool, and dry through the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Maybe a few upper 40s north of the metro.

We’ll be dry and chilly on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. High temps will be in the upper 40s. (Which is actually the average high for this time of year). It will be a little breezy again. Then the breeze will shift to more southerly on Friday. We’ll warm up to the 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy. So that will be a nice day. We’ll warm up even more on Saturday. High temps will likely rise into the 70s. We will have more clouds. There may be some isolated showers, but it doesn’t look too wet during the day. Well cool down a little on Sunday, but temps will still be in the 60s for a portion of the day. There will be a higher chance for rain on Sunday. Mostly in the morning, but that could change. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler