Blog: Some Dry/Mild Days, But Chilly Tomorrow.

We have some seasonably mild temperatures ahead for the next few days, but there will be a couple of chilly days as well. At least we’re not seeing any huge ups and downs. Today started off with lots of sunshine.

Tower Cam This Morning (Surfline.com)

Temps were in the 20s and 30s with some frost. High pressure is nearby, but it is moving offshore today.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a warming southwest wind along with lots of sunshine. High temps will climb to a comfortable 55 degrees. The cold front to our west will slide through tonight. We’ll have increasing clouds with some very spotty showers or sprinkles. This front will cool us down tomorrow. It won’t be that cold in the morning, but the temps won’t warm up much tomorrow afternoon. High temps will only be in the upper 40s to near 50.

Temps Tomorrow

It will be colder in Washington D.C. for the Inauguration. High temps will only be near 40 up there. It will be breezy both here and there. Winds will run at 10-20mph out of the northwest. Luckily, we’ll warm up again fairly quickly. High temps will rise back into the mid 50s Thursday and Friday. We’ll be mostly dry except for a stray shower over North Carolina on Friday. Another cold front will cool us down again next weekend. Highs will be in the 40s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler