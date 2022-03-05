Blog: Some clouds Saturday with a spotty shower, warmer

After a cooler day Friday, the weekend brings us back to the warm side as we see highs in the 60s on Saturday, and then mid to upper 70s on Sunday!

This morning we have an area of high pressure centered to our north and east. Some high to mid level clouds are present, with a few areas of low level clouds as well near the coastline. A little bit of light drizzle is possible or a stray shower – mainly Saturday morning.

Good days for anything you may have planned outdoors this weekend.

Tonight, some patchy fog is possible. We’ll see the warm front lift north overnight, and then the winds increase Sunday.

Sunday will be a breezy day, but that’s one of the reasons we’ll be so warm. Highs will climb into the upper 70s, close to 80 in a few spots inland on Sunday. By Monday, we’re even warmer – with highs around 80 even into the metro. The record high for both Sunday and Monday is 84°F.

Rain chances increase late Monday night into Tuesday morning as a front approaches from the west. This front will help to keep us a little cooler on Tuesday. That front then stalls to our south. An area of low pressure rides along the front Wednesday, helping to increase rain chances once again. A few lingering areas of rain Thursday, before another chance on Friday and into early next weekend. Certainly a wetter pattern after several drier days.

Enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

