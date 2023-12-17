SUNDAY’S RAIN:

Sunday will be the soggy day. The rain will move in from the south during the morning and continue all afternoon and evening. Showers can be expected in the southern OBX as early as 8-9am. Hampton Roads can expect rain by 11am to noon, if not a little earlier in spots. Rain will become heavier as the day goes on. Rain totals will approach to the 2″-3″ mark by the time the rain comes to an end late Monday morning. Isolated higher amounts are possible, excessive rainfall will cause flooding in a few locations as well.

A Flood Watch has been issued for our region. This evening and overnight, heavy rainfall rates could lead to flooding. If you have to travel before the sun comes up Monday morning, give yourself a few extra minutes and use extra caution – it’s much harder to spot any flood waters on the road at night.

Somewhere across eastern VA or NC, I expect a band to setup that will result in higher rainfall totals. This is common in areas of low pressure where an enhanced area of rainfall can setup north and west of where the low tracks. Right now, it looks like this may occur across inland portions of our area towards Surry, Sussex, Isle of Wight, Suffolk, Southampton, Gates, Hertford, Northampton and Bertie. We will keep a close eye on the radar this evening to see exactly where it does setup. Make sure you have our WAVY Weather app to get any alerts that are issued.

In addition to the heavy rain, we could see a few stronger storms with the potential to produce damaging winds late today. In the southern OBX, where temperatures will be a little warmer leading to some instability, a level 2 severe weather risk has been issued. Even an isolated tornado will be possible late in the day Sunday across the southern OBX from Manteo/Kitty Hawk south.

WIND GUSTS:

The wind will increase during the day Sunday. We expect to see wind gusts close to 40-50 mph for much of eastern VA Sunday night and early Monday morning. In VA Beach along the immediate coast, a 60 mph gust could occur. Inland spots I expect things to be in the 35-45 mph range. For the OBX , gusts could approach 55-60 mph and stay sustained in the 20-40 mph range for awhile.

The strongest winds are expected from 6pm Sunday evening through 3am Monday morning. As the low moves north, we’ll likely see a lull in the wind before the wind shifts and kicks back in Monday morning.

The wind will shift for Monday with some 30-35 mph gusts, mainly in the morning. Winds decrease late Monday with some 15-30 mph gusts on Tuesday.

COASTAL FLOODING:

The wind will lead to coastal flooding for the communities along the northern part of the Abermarle Sound, Back Bay area in VA Beach and the James, York and Rappahannock Rivers. Parts of the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore could also see some higher than normal tides. The highest tide will occur close to 3 AM Monday for the James and York Rivers.

In North Carolina along the Albemarle Sound, keep an eye on the water level. Some minor to moderate tidal flooding can be expected late in the . If you have a property along the shoreline, make sure you stay tuned for any further updates to the tide level.

The wind will turn to be out of the west by Monday. This will lead to some soundside flooding in the OBX. A 2-4 ft above ground level impact is currently forecast.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Things calm down for Tuesday! We’ll see partly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 40s. A stray shower could occur. Drier and staying cool for much of next week, with highs climbing back into the 50s by Thursday.