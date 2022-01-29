Blog: Snow moves away, cold temperatures Saturday

The snow is winding down but the cold will remain through Saturday with highs only near freezing. Partly sunny skies are expected later in the day.

Winds will also remain gusty though the day, with some gusts of 30-45 mph possible. A gust of 45 to 50 is possible on the Eastern Shore. This is occurring as the area of low pressure strengthens as it moves northward. Winds will start to decrease overnight and into Sunday morning.

With the wind, our feels like temperature or wind chill will be very cold on Saturday. Wind chill values in the teens will be present much of the day. At times, it will feel like the single digits with some of the higher gusts. Make sure you bundle up properly if you’re going to play in the snow or be outside for a long period of time.

Overnight, most areas picked up some wet snow, with the heaviest totals appearing to be across the Eastern Shore. Jeremy is working on snow reports this morning. If you have a snow report from your neighborhood, please tweet it to us (@J_Wheeler_Wavy and @WAVY_RickyM) or post it on the WAVY Facebook page.

On the Eastern Shore, Blizzard Warnings continue to be in effect until Saturday evening. Blowing and drifting of the snow today will limit visibility at times, leading to rough travel conditions. Travel is not advised on the CBBT or the Eastern Shore through Saturday.

Across Hampton Roads, road conditions will be at their worst Saturday morning with the snow and slush on some roads. With pavement temperatures a little warmer and this being a wet snow, most of the main roads and side roads just have slush on them this morning. Most of the main roads should be okay, with slushy spots, but side roads could remain slick in a few spots. Overnight, as temperatures drop into the teens – we’ll see a refreeze of anything that is slush/liquid. Speaking of freezing – with temps getting that low – it’s a good idea to drip your pipes if you have susceptible plumbing in your house. Below are two pictures Jeremy stopped and snapped this morning on his way into the station.

Roads in Portsmouth – Jeremy Wheeler

Roads in Chesapeake – Jeremy Wheeler

For warm weather fans, there is some good news – late next week temperatures look to regulate to more average temperature in the 50s. Some spots may get into the upper 50s, low 60s by late next week ahead of our next rain event.