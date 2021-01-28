Blog: Snow is Coming Down

We have a lot of snow falling across the region. It has been pretty steady for a while and even moderate in spots. Surface temps are in the low-mid 30s, but the persistent snow has been able to overcome the above freezing temps and mild ground. So it is sticking to the grass and decks (as expected), but it is also making a lot of roads slushy. This will cause a lot of problems for the morning commute.

Snow This Morning

Due to this effect the snow amounts have increased since yesterday. The Winter Weather Advisory has also been expanded north.

Winter Weather Advisory

Based off the latest I raised the snow totals. I still think there will be some melting as the ground is still mild, but the snow will be more tamped down than fully melted later this morning.

The snow will wrap up by mid-morning. Then we’ll have clearing/cold conditions. Highs only in the upper 30s today. Wind chills in the 20s. Even in the afternoon. The sun will come out. So there will be more melting this afternoon.

I’ll have a bigger update later this morning. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler