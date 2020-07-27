Blog: Smaller Heat Wave This Week. Hottest Month On Record?

We are in another heat wave, but it won’t be as long nor as strong as the one last week. Still…At the rate we are going, we are likely going to have the hottest July on record. Take a look at these stats.

So Far…Hottest July On Record

So we are about 5 degrees above average. We are about 1 degree above the hottest July on record, and temps won’t cool down much before the month is over.

Yesterday we hit the mid-upper 90s over much of the area. There were a few showers and storms in the evening, but they were hit-or-miss. We have a big area of high pressure offshore. This is creating our heat pump pattern. (That’s what I call it).

Regional Weather Map

The Bermuda high sits offshore and creates a persistent southwest wind over our region. This can last for days, weeks, even a month or two in some cases. So that is definitely the case lately. High temps will run up into the upper 90s locally with a couple of 100s inland. Dew points are in the 70s. So we’ll have heat indices in the 100-110 range. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm.

Heat Advisory

There will be some isolated showers and storms this afternoon into the evening, but not much. We’ll pretty much have a repeat of the weather tomorrow. Then on Wednesday the cool front will move into our region. It will likely stall out over the area. There will also be an upper level disturbance overhead. This should create a good amount of showers and storms in the region.

European Model (Wednesday)

This should also keep the temps down into the upper 80s. The heat shouldn’t be too bad for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. However, the humidity won’t really ease up.

In the tropics….Hurricane Douglas missed most of the Hawaiian islands. They did have some impacts, but the worst of the weather also stayed offshore. Now it will move out to sea.

Track Of Douglas

Meanwhile, in the Atlantic basin….Tropical depression Hanna has fallen apart over northern Mexico. It continues to bring some rain to that region. However, it looks like another system is forming over the central Atlantic.

Tropical Satellite

This feature is likely to become tropical depression 9 or tropical storm Isaias over the next 24-48 hours. It is moving generally to the west, but is forecast to turn a bit more northwest in a couple of days. This will be one to watch. The models have it holding together by next weekend. Though some keep it weak. It could get relatively close to the Eastern U.S. coast. We’ll see. It may just stay offshore, and provide us with some good surf. Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler