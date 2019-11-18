Blog: Slowly Improving Weather.

This weekend was pretty nasty out, and there were several problems with the tide and winds. Especially over southern Outer Banks. Today we will still have some leftover clouds and moisture. However, the system that caused the messy weather is moving farther out to sea. Surface winds are decreasing.

Regional Weather Map

Typically when these systems move away, then high pressure builds in behind it. However, this time a weak upper level low will move in from the southwest. We started with drizzle this morning. We’ll have lots of clouds today. Then a few showers will move in by the evening commute. Scattered showers will continue tonight with lows in the low 40s, but they should move out by early tomorrow morning. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with high temps in the mid-upper 50s. There won’t be much wind. So it should be a decent day. There may be some spotty showers tomorrow night, but we’ll dry out by Wednesday. High temps will be in the upper 50s to near 60 with partly cloudy skies. We’ll rise to the low 60s by Thursday with some sunshine. Then we’ll warm to the upper 60s on Friday. Most of the day looks rain-free. However, that previously forecast rain has been pushed back in time to Saturday. This could impact the Grand Illumination Parade. It’s still a ways off. So stay tuned for udpates.

There will be some minor tidal flooding today, but it shouldn’t be too bad. It should be to minor levels.

Tide Forecast (Sewell’s Point)

However, there still could be some overwash over highway 12 on the Outer Banks. This will all improve by tomorrow.

Finally, there is a weak tropical disturbance east of the Lesser Antilles. This is moving generally northwest.

Tropical Satellite

It has a medium chance for brief formation. However, it is forecast to stay out to sea. We’ll follow it and bring you the latest.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler